Transcript for Ending analysis for Super Tuesday

I severing you can't make a formal any kind of reform what changed your forecast for and that's can take a couple of days for that are at least. Several hours but is it is is it fair to conclude or not the Joseph Biden is the front runner now. Is I think people have been talking about Michigan the possibility for a comeback but not every nomination lasts until the bitter end. Bernie Sanders lost all the condoms democratic from a swing states night basically right. Com is our simple image gonna have the poll was way off Michigan last time showing Sanders behind there. Tommy may just be that voters do not want another very long and drawn out nomination process that Joseph Biden there is a big African American vote in Michigan so what do you like little contrary in the kocharian is here is that maybe will be actually. Kind of easy for Biden who knows its possibility to. Easy for by nothing in this race has been easy credit. Sensitivity Piedmont. He thought he. Right now that is a state of Texas and a 18% of the vote now and Tom and Joseph Biden continuing to hold that league action expanding. And 80000 in what this shows is that Joseph Biden at least tonight. Because it is the story tonight he won in CDs he won in suburbs he won in rural areas. The only place he really didn't win in Texas right now looks like he's along the border but he did win it in cities like Houston and Dallas that have. Very large Hispanic populations this was a good night no doubt. For Joseph Biden but of course the man that state the state that we're all going to be looking at the Golden State here California still a lot of the vote left out. Parise there's a 30% the big question Georgian war mode a couple days. How big was his victory here how we delegates is gonna pull from the 415 and where that puts them. But in the headline wore to good night for Joseph Biden must take one last look at say the main. Can't forget about Maine another big surprise. That saint. Separation by about 3000 votes if that. Two percentage points 91. In this is get this is going to be really close to me this would apply find out about this. Maybe tomorrow but. Just a big surprise Giorgio who thought Jill Biden at. Four days ago was gonna win Maine Elizabeth worn brakes a threshold that at 17% she'll get some delegates there but. You know with forty winning his home state than New Hampshire you think that trend would continue into Maine and give voters in Maine went for Joseph Biden at a lot of them they may split the delegates. It's a good night for him. Mary Bruce you cover Capitol Hill every day you cover House Speaker Nancy Pelosi like. From former President Obama she's unlikely to come out with a formal endorsement were likely to see the pattern of the last several days. Yeah I suspect you are going to see a lot more endorsements and like Barack Obama all she may not come out informally endorsed certainly has leased to sent strong signals if she wants to you could potentially see. Other democratic leaders and members of leadership coming out and also. Endorsing but I think given the clear impact of these endorsements over the last two and Stuart three days they're gonna wanna trying to keep that up the Biden campaigned there want to have more endorsements of. I'm Carl the president might be asleep right now but he's always wake up early when we get up for Good Morning America tomorrow. Who's the first tweet about. He may he may actually dance on now Bloomberg's Crable the story he goes it Joseph Biden. But I you know why I got I I think he's got a few more shots left left to Bloomberg. Little history Chris Christie is nodding his head and that is all for us and I were wrapping up our coverage of Super Tuesday big night for Joseph Biden he's won at least eight states so far three. For Bernie Sanders tonight. Michael Bloomberg wins American Samoa after spending half a billion dollars. In this campaign race will be very different tomorrow we'll be right there first thing in the morning I'm Jim it.

