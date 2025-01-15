Energy secretary pick Chris Wright testifies before Senate

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for energy secretary, Chris Wright, testified Wednesday before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

January 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live