Energy secretary on Trump saying, 'drill, baby, drill' during address to Congress

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright discusses the Trump administration's energy policies and vision to "drill, baby, drill" as Trump outlined during his speech to Congress on Tuesday.

March 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live