EPA expected to formally replace signature Obama climate change policy

More
The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to release a plan today rolling back restrictions on coal-fired power plants.
0:15 | 08/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for EPA expected to formally replace signature Obama climate change policy
And today EPA is releasing a plan to roll back restrictions on coal fired power plants that were imposed by the of a lot Obama administration. The new proposal would allow states to relax pollution rules for power plants that need upgrades the plan could set up a lengthy court battle.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57304459,"title":"EPA expected to formally replace signature Obama climate change policy","duration":"0:15","description":"The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to release a plan today rolling back restrictions on coal-fired power plants.","url":"/Politics/video/epa-expected-formally-replace-signature-obama-climate-change-57304459","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.