Transcript for An exclusive conversation with Gov. Cuomo

Thank you. Now to our wide-ranging exclusive conversation with new York governor Andrew Cuomo, he's widely credited with helping bring back the American epicenter of the coronavirus from a dangerous precipice, now on a steadier course, with hospitalizations sharply dropping, but it's been a complex journey that's not over. So, governor, you just pointed out that New York, your state, has done pretty much a complete flip, we used to be in the worst possible position and now where we are today? What happened in New York, no one knew what was talking about when this covid crisis started. We took dramatic action and we took it seriously and we enforced it and god bless new yorkers, they all rallied. They got it. I gave them the facts literally on a daily basis. We would go through the facts and we now have the lowest transmission rate of any state in the United States. So you credit the people of New York and not necessarily your leadership, or a combination of the two? No, they did it. I gave them the facts. Government couldn't enforce any of these things -- stay-at-home, close your business, social distance, don't hug, right -- it was -- it was social action. It wasn't really government action. I just stood up and said to 19 million new yorkers, this is what you have to do. They're not going to take that edict on high. My strategy was, just give them the facts. Give them the facts. And people were hungry for facts. I mentioned praise and criticism, as of June 15th and I know you know this number, New York has lost 21,578 people to covid-19. And some critics have suggested that you ignored early warnings about the severity of this disease and that if you would have shut down a week earlier or two, lives could have been saved. Obviously, we have information that we didn't have then. Do you regret with the information you have now not shutting down New York earlier? Well, we didn't have the information then. If we knew then what we know now, forget a week or two, that's nonsense. First case new yorkers heard about, and 19 days later everything was closed down. We knew last December that China had this virus. Didn't someone expect that the virus was going to get on a plane and travel and it did. Everybody was still saying it's in China, it's in China, it wasn't in China -- it was in Europe. The president didn't enact the European travel ban until mid-march, that was the problem. They're talking about a second wave, or there will be another virus, are we going to be better prepared? Will we understand now that an outbreak anywhere is an outbreak that's how we have to think when you hear there's an outbreak in China, then assume it got on a plane yesterday and arrived at JFK in New York this morning. Where do you think we go from here, I mean, in your heart what do you think? Does it get better, does it get worse before it getter? We'll get passed it. We'll pay a heavy price, but we'll get passed it. We have to be ready for the next one. Are we ready for the next one? Oh, I don't believe we've -- I don't believe we've even asked ourselves the tough questions, let alone answered them. I still want to know why we had people, we knew there was a virus december/january in China, and we still had our doors open at our airports here in New York and across the country in March. When are you going to hug your mom again? I haven't hugged my mom since this started. I miss that. I don't think she misses it. But I miss it.

