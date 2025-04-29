Exodus at DOJ civil rights division as official says 'over 100' attorneys departed

The Justice Department's division tasked with enforcing the nation's federal civil rights laws has recently seen a mass exodus of "over 100" attorneys. ABC News' Alex Mallin reports.

April 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live