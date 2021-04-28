Transcript for What to expect from President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress

And now ABC news contributor Barbara Comstock and democratic strategist Sochi Hinojosa thank you all for being here also knew how important is this speech. Jim president Biden as he wraps up his first 100 days in office we think he's looking to accomplish here. Did Diane is a critical moment a chance to communicate directly to the American people and at a critical time. He'd fight terms of fighting Colvin nineteen just a round of the UV the opportunity to get to put that. In the past and then to start to talk about this massive drought reorganization. Of a social agenda that we're talking about from from president Biden. The scale the scope of what he views government is doing in doing well. Is fairly unprecedented in in recent decades and he is talking about government as a force for good in. I'm told is that have a lot of personal language in there a direct appeal to people about the things that government could be doing to help them live their lives to it and the pandemic. But also help their families help them get jobs help them take care of their loved ones this is people in ambitious of the president the presidency. At a time of those deep divisions that we've been talking about. And and Sochi let me turn to you did the focus tonight the president has said is on. Of course the American families plan as he calls on this afternoon over the White House traditional lunch that president has with the news anchors present told whirled news tonight anchor David we are. Did he wants to make his case the American people not just to the Republican of the democratic partisans talking about this that the congressman. He's a no study could unite the Democratic Party but he did pretty quickly says is what Democrats want to see from Biden think when they send in the White House. Absolutely I hate it when you seeing Brandon this president is someone did you know our democratic primary and that he. Wants to work with both Republicans and Democrats on an agenda that letter from the American people it was important Republicans what is Shanghai and that you get is jobs and now we're moving forward and it that this is not only important to look at the last hundred days what he's accomplished Liddy. 200 million shots and I'm shocked and people's pockets and jobs and looking forward to the next Andrea Day when that works like what it republic. Republicans want to be are a child care. For our three year olds and four year old and it and that's our colleges and ask you these are all issued. That Americans care about the Americans want America it's the Republicans to see whether or not they will join the president. Now Barbara Biden may have endemic Greg Democrats united but he did promise to work across the aisle and unify. Both parties and we just heard from congressman McCall he doesn't think he's delivered on nodded and looking at the record so far we haven't seen much bipartisanship. On Capitol Hill since he took office so what do you think. This new human infrastructure plan will juice for that effort and what more can the president you to try to get Republicans on board. Well I. He's on about compromised infrastructure planets and the senate Republicans are talking about. The place where they could have some bipartisan agreement means scaling back and some of these things I understand the president Biden went to lay out a much bigger agenda. I think you know an Arctic gas. She infrastructure that everyone can agree on passing smaller pieces of that. May be a way to start you know. I think there's from the successor cover Edwards you know I think he. Good marks and and people feel good about it we're coming out of this so having even a smaller successor infrastructure we begin in and I. I also think big secondly the criminal justice area where us senator Tim's god is working with Democrats to think notably Karen awesome. They seem to be working well I'm and I think would be a really important way you could bring the country together how some racial healing which I think. The vast majority of Americans want to see and I think. Tim Scott does a great leader on net and I appreciate it the president and Democrats are are working with him and that I think that would go a long way but when you turn to be. Much bigger spending items and even more problematic the big taxing problems I think that's when. There ran into trouble with Republicans. Also I think seminars Democrats. In this suburban ZUV. Is suing com provides a counselor in higher. Cost areas he started increasing taxes and there. You know hiring on people voted for Biden's comment with a massive taxes on the net and on your business as. I think there will backfire and I think you'll see Democrats peeling off on some. And Rick this is going to be a very different kind of joint address to joint session of congress have more than 16100 people are usually there's a clapping competition arrow one side jumps up bad army sense from the other side sits on its hands. There's only going to be 200 people up there so while what is it gonna look like how might it affect how the president's messages received. We'll keep in mind Joseph Biden's gonna answer that chamber wearing a mask and a plan is not for him sick to gripping grin and shake hands but I have to pre whole scene Joseph Biden enough to know. That it might be irresistible for him to release offers some fist bumps are or elbow bombs along the way he's got to deliver the speech itself masks less but people in that chamber are going to have their masks on the beating historic difference of the two women to two female. Politicians in California actually of by the vice president the speaker of the house right to his left in his right shoulder but I think that the social distancing inside the chamber speaks loudly to one of the messages that the president wants to deliver which is the importance of continuing to be vigilant. Eight confronting cult at nineteen he knows that we're not done yet that would be a lot of progress over his first hundred days but it takes the cooperation. Any understanding of the American people they have to do what's right to keep this disease at bay and I think those optics are going to be important and part of the message that. That he needs to hit home tonight. As such your body all night and also wants congress to act on immigration reform and gun safeties so what are you listening for tonight on those issues. Well meal listening and for the next hundred days and what exactly he will do include immigration and her car or at least in a lot of polling only me. That shows that Americans are frustrated with the lack of progress and I eat that progress about lack of progress and their frustration stems from. Forty year is our leaders want you not doing anything about. Equal. Isn't it president I'd and it will work and it sounds like a mini not one net large immigration bill. How can we get as many people illegal I ask are well we fix our broken immigration system whether it eat at you bills out of however that it and so I think you'll hear a lot. Brown president I in the east issued an equal care and that doesn't got her arm as well they're been a number of shootings at a labs are we all of its entry and a beetle. Talk about those stories directly. And Barbara Welsh courtesy a rebuttal to the president speaks you mentioned senator Tim Scott. He sing lead on the police reform bill and what do you think. For Americans who don't know him what are they gonna learn about senator Tim Scott tonight. By the house members and gave an embarrassed senator. And he's greatly here is certainly on these racial justice issues but he's also been a great leader and opportunities cheesy don't always has opportunity zones in. And certainly leads Barry did. On the tax reforms like do you think you're going to see him solace I don't know how little tax increase is would be. I don't problems are growing businesses are increasing opportunities. And eat I'm not wanting to you know. Change you left turn news. Strong you know business friendly. Opportunity issues survivor I would imagine he'll be able to Chris you know she's early Asian art where he got together. I'm an Irish justice issues enacted beleaguered progress there but I think you have taken strong you don't understand. Here's where Republicans are. You know not a hundred tax increases rumor coming out of work and and hurting. What that looks to be fairly strong economy and I think president Biden well too much better it has tax increases are nipped in the back. Sharing my continuing good economy that Republicans you know I think we'll be happy to. You know continue had. Britain on another note federal agents searched Rudy Giuliani's home and confiscated his phone as part of the southern district of New York's investigation. Into foreign lobbying so what's the status of that investigation and we're former president trumps that and told us. What was a lot we don't know about what they were rafter and of course we don't know anything about what what if anything they found on the on the in the documents of the devices that they talk with. This is connected to an investigation that began back in 2019. Rudy Giuliani was part of efforts out two to try to drum up information that could potentially be damaging. 22 president president present now president Biden and his campaign that was the subject to the first trump impeachment way back in those up in the olden days of 2019 and early point 18. I MD is Giuliani had a at a major role in that he has said publicly. That he was looking to its attempt to find their business partners and other contacts information. That could be used in a political contacts in his in his position as the president's attorney and as I think you guys know the idea of a subpoena being served in a search warrant being served against. A lawyer much less a lawyer for former president is is pretty extraordinary and it suggests the pretty significant escalation. In the inquiry this thing going on now to the southern district of New York for some time. Zhu Rudy Giuliani would uninteresting here is moving got nominated for an Oscar so. There's that direct client Barbara sat Comstock and such in Gaza thanks so much for being here. Thanks yes big movie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.