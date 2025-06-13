What to expect at Trump’s military parade in DC

Saturday's military parade in Washington, D.C., will honor the 250th birthday of the Army and the 79th birthday of President Donald Trump. ABC News’ Alex Presha has the details.

June 13, 2025

