Now Playing: FBI director defends Kavanaugh background investigation

Now Playing: DHS chief: U.S. faces 'pandemic' of cyber threats

Now Playing: Melania Trump weighs in on the #MeToo movement

Now Playing: Ivanka would be 'dynamite' as UN ambassador: Trump

Now Playing: Trump faces surprise resignation of UN ambassador

Now Playing: Trump jokes about his own impeachment

Now Playing: Trump claims Democrats trying to undermine Kavanaugh

Now Playing: The Big Vote: Issues, races and people that matter in the midterms

Now Playing: The Big Vote: March for Our Lives organizers encourage young people to vote

Now Playing: Trump announces plan to expand ethanol use at Iowa campaign rally

Now Playing: UN ambassador Nikki Haley resigns unexpectedly

Now Playing: Haley resigns as US ambassador to UN while Kavanaugh starts on the bench

Now Playing: Kanye West to meet with Trump at the White House

Now Playing: Did Brett Kavanaugh ceremony turn into a political rally?

Now Playing: Nikki Haley resigning as U.N. ambassador

Now Playing: Trump officials who have left the White House

Now Playing: Nikki Haley vows to campaign for Trump in 2020

Now Playing: Who is Nikki Haley?

Now Playing: Nikki Haley resigns as US ambassador to the UN