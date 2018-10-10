FBI director defends Kavanaugh background investigation

More
Chris Wray defended his agency's supplemental background investigation of Brett Kavanaugh as decades-old allegations of sexual assault threatened to derail his nomination to the Supreme Court.
4:06 | 10/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI director defends Kavanaugh background investigation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58406779,"title":"FBI director defends Kavanaugh background investigation","duration":"4:06","description":"Chris Wray defended his agency's supplemental background investigation of Brett Kavanaugh as decades-old allegations of sexual assault threatened to derail his nomination to the Supreme Court.","url":"/Politics/video/fbi-director-defends-kavanaugh-background-investigation-58406779","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.