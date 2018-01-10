Transcript for FBI investigates Supreme Court nominee

We start things off on Capitol Hill where the FBI investigation is now underway into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee. Brett Cavanaugh this is Republican senator Jeff flake is now starting to reveal. What led him to call for that investigation just before the Senate Judiciary Committee vote. Mary Bruce is on Capitol Hill in our studio in Washington DC with the latest on this and Mary the FBI only has a week. To complete this investigation so what's the plan at this point. All right now there are a lot of mounting questions about what exactly the plan is look we know that this investigation has started we know that it is limited. In its time to pare mounting questions. About the scope of this investigation. Democrats have been accusing the White House interfering of trying to micromanage. The scope of all of this the White House is pushing back insisting hey they're not they're not micromanaging anything here here's what what we do about the FBI is out of course speaking. Toe to witnesses speaking to those who made these allegations we know that they're looking. Into the allegations made by Christine Bartley Ford of course and also those made by Deborah Ramirez she's the one who is alleged that that judge Kavanagh exposed himself to are at a party when they were students. At Yale but beyond that there are a lot of questions about what other witnesses they're talking to our are they out there speaking with for instance mark judge about other high school classmate. Break happened on how how broad how deep is this going and all of the sports get at the big question you're just what the ramifications all of this be. If for instance that judge cat eight. Is found to have misled it then Senate Judiciary Committee that will that be disqualifying. The firm for many senators will they say look that's enough that's game over we have heard from senator Jeff flake. And his dad bipartisan partner democratic senators Christians who both absolutely but he admitted to turn that he lied. To the committee that it that would be the end of of his nominations ours they are concerned and married they are largely responsible for that this investigation. Going forward what has flake and crew and for that matter set about how that deal came to me. It pretty remarkable and it something that we very rarely see these days on Capitol Hill bipartisanship. That is what sparks this FBI investigation because of court for call that. Republicans and the president himself have been resisting this new investigation for weeks Jeff flake because he is such a key critical. Boat and because Republicans have such a slim margin he essentially was able. Today tend to box in Republicans by saying hey you want my support you need to do this FBI investigation. Now Jeff Blake and Chris Cannon spoke out I think he did a joint interview act together and kind of explained the pressure that Craig made that bet Jeff flake was under you see there. He had that powerful confrontation he had with protesters. Early on Friday morning it was as he was on his way to this committee meeting and shortly after he announced he planned to support Kavanagh and he. C seven that interview that look they that writers are privacy passionate. They were determined we can see watching Jeff flake sitting there on Friday morning just the expression on his face he looked tortured he looked. Pained by this decision and ultimately he and the democratic senator Chris foods were able to come up with this. Compromise which was to say hey let's hit a puck hit the hot button. Asked that is FBI investigation give them a week. So that is and everyone can see if there is anything to these allegations right well we'll see if everyone's satisfied at the end of the week Mary Bruce forest from DC thanks Mary.

