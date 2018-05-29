FBI suggests rebooting your internet router as soon as possible

More
According to the FBI, foreign cyber actors compromised hundreds of thousands of home and office routers and used VPNFilter malware as the method of attack.
0:18 | 05/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI suggests rebooting your internet router as soon as possible
The FBI's urging Americans to reboot their computer routers to fight a malware attack that's been linked to Russia. Routers and dozens of countries have been impacted by this the malware can steal users' information. And experts say he should turn your router off then turn it back on again. And download any updates for your device.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55507907,"title":"FBI suggests rebooting your internet router as soon as possible","duration":"0:18","description":"According to the FBI, foreign cyber actors compromised hundreds of thousands of home and office routers and used VPNFilter malware as the method of attack.","url":"/Politics/video/fbi-suggests-rebooting-internet-router-55507907","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.