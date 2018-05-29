-
Now Playing: GOP lawmaker to retire: 'I'm an alcoholic'
-
Now Playing: President Trump's frequent golf trips outpace Obama's
-
Now Playing: On 'sacred soil,' Trump lauds those who've fallen in service
-
Now Playing: President Trump touts his accomplishments in Memorial Day tweet about fallen soldiers
-
Now Playing: 'Poppy Memorial' at National Mall honors 645,000 war dead on Memorial Day weekend
-
Now Playing: Trump shakes all Naval Academy graduates' hands
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'We're talking' with North Korea
-
Now Playing: Trump delivers commencement at Naval Academy, declares 'America is back'
-
Now Playing: Pompeo reads Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un
-
Now Playing: President Trump cancels North Korea summit
-
Now Playing: Trump: Our very strong sanctions against North Korea will continue
-
Now Playing: Putin ally: Meeting with Trump supporter more than a chance encounter
-
Now Playing: Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke plays 'Big Buck Hunter' with employees
-
Now Playing: President Trump posthumously pardons boxer Jack Johnson
-
Now Playing: No concessions to North Korea ahead of summit with Trump: Pompeo
-
Now Playing: Congress looking into alleged sexual abuse in USA Swimming and other Olympic sports
-
Now Playing: Trump on his claim that FBI 'infiltrated' campaign: 'I hope it is not true'
-
Now Playing: Trump holds MS-13 roundtable discussion with local officials in New York
-
Now Playing: Judge rules Trump can't block people from his Twitter account
-
Now Playing: US employee in China suffers brain injury after reporting strange sounds, pressure