Transcript for FBI suggests rebooting your internet router as soon as possible

The FBI's urging Americans to reboot their computer routers to fight a malware attack that's been linked to Russia. Routers and dozens of countries have been impacted by this the malware can steal users' information. And experts say he should turn your router off then turn it back on again. And download any updates for your device.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.