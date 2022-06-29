Federal judge ‘inclined’ to release portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit

The judge ordered the DOJ to spell out redactions it wants for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit, saying he’s “inclined” to release parts of it. Attorney David Maria and ABC News’ Katherine Faulders explain.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live