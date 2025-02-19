Federal judge to weigh future of NYC Mayor Eric Adams

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky reports ahead of the key hearing that could determine next steps in Eric Adams’ corruption case.

February 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live