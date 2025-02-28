Federal workers expected to get 2nd email asking to list accomplishments: Sources

Some federal workers are expected to receive a second email as early as Saturday asking them for bullet points on what they did in the past week, three sources familiar with the plans told ABC News.

February 28, 2025

