Transcript for Feds end probe into Trump org ties to hush money

Federal prosecutors in New York. Have closed their investigation and to hush money payments arranged by former tropics are Michael Cohen. And a judge has ordered the government to release search warrant records and other documents related to the case by this morning. The closure of the probe appear to suggest that no one other than Colin will be charged. Cohen said he paid off porn star stormy Daniels and former Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal at president trumps direction. House Democrats have voted to hold attorney general William Barr and commerce secretary Wilbur Ross in criminal content bar and raw stripped. Used to comply with the pianist stemming from their failed effort to at a citizenship question to the point when it senses. The White House says it's another attempt to harass the president and his administration. The move is largely symbolic because the Justice Department is not expected to prosecute him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.