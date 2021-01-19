Flags planted on National Mall for inauguration

More
The flags represent Americans who are not able to travel to the inauguration due to COVID-19.
0:44 | 01/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flags planted on National Mall for inauguration
Okay. And I'm you can. It's okay. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"The flags represent Americans who are not able to travel to the inauguration due to COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75341281","title":"Flags planted on National Mall for inauguration","url":"/Politics/video/flags-planted-national-mall-inauguration-75341281"}