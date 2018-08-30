Transcript for Florida gubernatorial race controversy

And now to a different storm in Florida a fire storm. Having to do with the governor's race the Republican candidates now facing accusations of making racially insensitive comments. Targeting his African American opponent to opponent rather just one day after the primary there Viktor komando is in Miami with the latest on that. Die in this race between two very different candidate is just getting started but already. We have a controversy just hours after age of guilin became Florida's first ever African American nominee for governor. His Republican opponent Ron Desantis went on the attack on Fox News Desantis said. The last thing we need to do is to mold itself by trying to embrace a socialist agenda to sit this. Also called Gil articulate. Well the backlash to those comments especially felt monkey this up line was instant the head of Florida's. Democratic Party declaring it's disgusting that run Desantis is launching his general election campaign. With racist dog whistles. Even Fox News Chiming in saying we do not condone this language but team Desantis says he was referring to guilin policies calling the claims of racism quote. Upsurge. Congressman Desantis winning the nomination powered by his allegiance to president trump and went house on Wednesday about this that this is comments the president said. He had not heard them but praised the congressman calling him extraordinary thing he would make a fantastic governor. Overnight pillow responded to his opponent not mincing words saying in part that. Desantis has apparently given up the whistle he'd gone to the bull horn with these kinds of tactics he says that. This is a page from president trumps playbook. Diane.

