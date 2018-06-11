Transcript for Floridians battle rain, lightning to cast vote in 2018 midterm

You know George we talk about Florida we split up into three parts we have South Florida we have the panhandle and it we have the I four. Which I think will decide. Who wins this race I was tracking the numbers early in South Florida. More diverse voters younger voters more Hispanics in South Florida in Miami Dade County in Broward county and Palm Beach County Nelson's tracking pretty much what Hillary Clinton did the problem right now here we have 98% precincts reporting in South Florida but overall in the state but he will write 1990 reporting. It's dead even. The problem for Nelson right now there's a couple these bigger we small counties that are very red. That could help. Rick Scott we'll have to wait and see one good sign all Duvall county Jacksonville Nelson's on top what there that's a Bellwether Republicans tend to do better there that's a good number for what we see in the governor's race in Florida. And the governor Chris afford a lets take a look let's jump over there. Of course Andrew guilin. Let's see here back in the governor's race. Assuming here. Really close to George Desantis Palin topped 90% reporting. But again that what we're basically seeing the same map no we thought there'd be a lot of connection between Gilo and Nelson it's almost exactly the same do ball county would've seen exactly from. Dylan was on top you can see South Florida as well to same thing. One good sign for Democrats haven't seen the are picking up some of these blue counties write other turning to these Kelley's blue in the fourth quarter. Pinellas County which is one of these Bellwether because we've been watching pretty closely we know that Gil looms up there. Fifteen of 47 it's really really close though big and George very important point 90% of Florida has reported. But only 51% of Broward County that's a very solidly democratic county down south. And only 75%. Of Miami Dade County there too. A lot of democratic votes in both those counties and a lot of votes alone cannot. And I and that want to go to Florida right now whit Johnson is in Tallahassee guilin headquarters. In Tallahassee had been able rain scare earlier. George that's right we know whether it be drama in Florida on election night what we weren't expecting the rain that we saw here all the media had to be rushed off the platform for a period of time we had. Power surges power outages here but no rain has cleared for a moment after some thunder and lightning you can see behind me. This is Jack Gillen headquarters here at Florida a and M university the crowds have come in they're starting to gather here. But this we talk to voters. The realm Florida here today and all of them said the same message that they are casting their votes not just for the local candidates are really. To either vote. In support. Or against the trump agenda. If we're looking at the governor's race Tallahassee mayor Andrew gill of an underdog dog was not expected to win in the primary. He won with a with a massive us outside support. Bernie Sanders was an early supporter President Obama Hillary Clinton millions of dollars came in for mega donors like Tom's dire like George Soros. He's going up against LeBron Desantis the Republican congressman who actually resigned his scenes that he could focus on this race. He was in lockstep all in all presidents rob president trump endorsed him basically hand picked him early on in the race. In it has been an ugly battle for governor here allegations of racism throw towards Desantis and he and some of his supporters. Accusations of corruption towards Gillen. And his camp. So it has been ugly but they've been plowing forward the senate race many people believe Bill Nelson. If he is to survive here in the state of Florida up against governor Rick Scott. That it would likely have to be turn out supporters who were pushing for DelHomme could help Nelson went. Okay which doesn't storage Matthew Dillon agreeing on this is governor's race was interesting you had in both Gillen and Desantis the noose in the. The new faces in the Republican Party defeating in the primaries the established candidates. Yeah absolutely they both they both beat the candidates that were supposed to win an S and to me Florida's one of these key states the key states is. It's a swing state and both of these races they're gonna go down to the wire Florida is such an important state every single year mid terms presidential Matthew Dowd thanks very much.

