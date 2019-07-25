Transcript for Fmr. Trump national security adviser reacts to Mueller hearing

And guys are gonna continue this conversation and bring in Tom Voss third he's a former trump national security advisor and ABC news contributor. Tom as a former advisor what was your reaction to the hearing yesterday. Well Kimberly a few things I think we ultimately saw the same thing that we read a few months ago so there is a little bit of collective disappointment I suppose depending on your perspective but. What we saw were three things we solved director Mueller reaffirmed that the Russians did in fact. Attempt to interfere in our election process now we can't quantify to what extent. Or whether anyone was actually persuaded by their attempts and our voter bloc but is nevertheless troubling. And then separately we had or heard him repeat that there was no evidence to suggest that the term campaign coordinator with the Russians and their attempts. Two so influenced the voter bullet to voter base so. That's where the president gets his victory there was no evidence of collusion as he calls it really criminal conspiracy with the Russians. And then lastly we heard him raise oh alarm bell that that evidence. Give him reasonable even I can tell you that that is the case. But the Russians are doing it again they're up to their old tricks other nations are doing at the Chinese Iranians and others have done this in the past and so. I think that was the real serious take away from yesterday. And then lastly there's a little bit of a distraction on whether there was insufficient evidence. To demonstrate that anyone obstructed. Director Muller's investigation I think that that fell flat as well. Yes so we just stay on the national security in the Russian interference I mean that's pretty disturbing but it doesn't seem like Republicans or president. Trump are really trying to do anything about it. Well I'm not sure that's fair there's a number things that people are trying to do. I think there are too has the this the first is to make sure the election infrastructure is secure that's. Entirely separate we will make sure they can actually tinker with the votes themselves that. The administration is taking quite a bit of effort on her stepson investing a lot of money into we'll see I think it's gonna work. Separately though there's not a lot you can do about a foreign government trying to influence how we think you'll we read in putting out social media. You know perspectives and the key to an information operation like that is awareness. And frankly I think it makes it all the more important that we have cure rated. Media sources like ABC to provide thoughtful commentary and news reporting and that we steer a little bit farther away from. News organizations are social media platforms that are promoting this court. All right Tom mosser an right they're in our DC bureau thank you so much for joining us. Thank you can really.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.