Fmr. USAID official on the ‘incredibly dangerous’ ramifications of agency’s shutdown

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with former USAID official Jeremy Konyndyk on what Elon Musk and his DOGE team's efforts to shut down the agency could mean for millions worldwide.

February 3, 2025

