Former federal worker discusses impact of job cuts

Emily Conner, a former federal worker with the Federal Transit Administration, shares how her life has been the past few weeks after she was laid off as DOGE slashed through the government.

March 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live