Former President Trump vows to stay in presidential race despite indictment

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll shows 48% of American voters agree that Trump should be charged, but the former president’s approval rating is up to 31%.

June 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live