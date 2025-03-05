Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler says Trump speech was a 'tour de force'

Republican Kelly Loeffler, administrator of the Small Business Administration and former Georgia senator, weighs in after President Donald Trump delivered his address to a joint session of Congress.

March 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live