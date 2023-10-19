Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

Powell is pleading to six misdemeanor charges, according to the agreement read in court. She will get 12 months of probation for each count, as well as a $6,000 fine.

October 19, 2023

