Former White House official on tariffs: Trump has ‘explained the art of the deal’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Roma Daravi, former White House deputy director of strategic communications, on what to expect ahead of Trump’s address to Congress as sweeping tariffs take effect.

March 4, 2025

