Funding bills should be bipartisan: Democratic Rep. on possible government shutdown

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, D-N.M., discusses the upcoming Senate vote on the government funding bill as Democrats face pressure to avoid a government shutdown.

March 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live