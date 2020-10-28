The future of DACA

More
The future of these citizens, who were brought to the U.S. as child immigrants, continues to hang in the balance, as they are caught in a political fight that predates the Trump administration.
6:34 | 10/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The future of DACA

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:34","description":"The future of these citizens, who were brought to the U.S. as child immigrants, continues to hang in the balance, as they are caught in a political fight that predates the Trump administration. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73868432","title":"The future of DACA ","url":"/Politics/video/future-daca-73868432"}