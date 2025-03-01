The future of US aid for Ukraine

Republican Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, of Indiana, weighs in on the future of U.S. support for Ukraine.

March 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live