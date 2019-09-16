Gas prices spike after attack on Saudi oil facility

Gas prices jumped 10% worldwide Monday following Iran's missile and drone attack on a Saudi oil facility.
30:37 | 09/16/19

Gas prices spike after attack on Saudi oil facility

