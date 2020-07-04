Georgia Congressman, civil rights icon John Lewis endorses Joe Biden

"We need Joe Biden now, more than ever before," Lewis said.
3:00 | 04/07/20

Georgia Congressman, civil rights icon John Lewis endorses Joe Biden

