Transcript for Georgia representative creates controversy in Congress

Also in Washington congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green spoke on the house floor at the house repairs to vote. On potentially stripping some of her committee appointments she finally admitted at school shootings in 9/11 are real. But she did not apologize for those past comments that got her in trouble. Let's bring in ABC news political director Rick Klein for more on this Rick what did you make of Chris beach in do you think it helps her inter. Have this vote. Let's be honest for the speech was a somewhat surreal than a member of congress would have to go on the house floor so yes there have been school shootings yes 9/11 is real. Is sort of incredible that we even gotten to this moment and I do think it's notable that. She didn't apologize publicly she also hasn't explained why she was still espousing some of these use as recently as 2019. And it's a 20/20 on social media posts they all predated her time in congress. But we're not talking about things that happened you know an ancient history 2030 years ago they were part of her political upbringing. Part of the platform she was running on it was was adherence to certain views. She did not disavow chewing on explicitly throughout that campaign in fact was still talking about many didn't indices did theories associated with that movement. Opens all the time or for election and of course she's been raising a lot of money. Often the fact that that she's been targeted by Democrats and she says liberal media organizations now so. A lot of it rings hollow I don't think it's gonna see her. From the judgment of the House of Representatives primarily Democrats that she should not be sitting on particular committees. And wreck I'm that if the Democrats do in fact take a vote and stripped her of her committee assignments. That's a huge step up for the majority to reach into the minority party to know this person doesn't get to sit on committees it's generally done. By the party leaders that there's something like Steve King that congressman from Iowa and Republicans are claiming a double standard here that. Could this vote come back to bite Democrats. If Republicans retake the majority. It's easy to see yourself on a partisan slippery slope here Terry I keep in mind as I said earlier. All of these things were talking about happened before she was elected the congress which means. Our constituents either did know or didn't care she may have actually benefited politically from espousing some of these ideas so that stands some kind of judgment and say. That she's not qualified to sit on committees in the House of Representatives there's some members of congress calling for outright expulsion. It does set up a situation where going forward. Things that are well in the past for member of congress could be fair game. And yes it's not just on a on a party to dole out that kind of that kind of the judgment. About its own members the Republicans did have a chance here to do it on the road and Democrats did and that's face all through yesterday. They were allowing the House Minority Leader to to act on his own he floated something what he called compromise the Democrats they didn't bite on it and that's what forces the floor action but you're right. I think even some Democrats that I've talked to last couple days acknowledged. Republicans are gonna control the house at some point in the future Democrats hope not for awhile but when that happens you have to imagine this is going to be one of the schools in the toolkit of the majority going forward. And Rick in the meanwhile congress is also trying to work out other things including going back and forth with the White House trying to negotiate a cove and relief package. Republican senator Mitt Romney it now is proposing a child support credit. For millions of families is that a signal that president Biden may get some bipartisan support here. This is one of the most intriguing developments. All of the entire negotiations around Kobe nineteen to have some of the Romney putting forward. A proposal around that would address child poverty in a real and meaningful way. It isn't exactly aligned with the goals that Joseph Biden has put forward but without the White House chief of staff already say he looks forward to hearing a lot more about this now offering this amended. Doesn't commit Mitt Romney even if it's approved. To supporting the final budget deal in the Czech reconciliation process doesn't mean that bipartisanship is necessarily at hand. But this does appear to be a good faith effort. To make a proposal better to the minds of Mitt Romney it's not going to be something that all the progressives on the democratic side support it's not gonna certainly be something to all the Republican support but it does appear to be meaningful contribution. As opposed to most of the budget votes that you get. Over the next couple of days which are mostly. If not entirely partisan exercises are designed to put the other side on the spot. This is real policy and it warned according some of the experts that have looked at this I'll make a real difference in child poverty. Glimmers of bipartisanship. May be Rick Klein thanks very much as always you.

