-
Now Playing: Election 2020 timeline: 11.04.20
-
Now Playing: ABC News embeds share diaries from their time on the campaign trail
-
Now Playing: Wisconsin sees increase in mail-in voting amid COVID-19 surge
-
Now Playing: Pennsylvania officials give update on 2020 election
-
Now Playing: Markets set to open after Election Day
-
Now Playing: Here’s what Election Day looked like across the US
-
Now Playing: Presidential historians offer context to 2020 election
-
Now Playing: What could happen if the election is challenged in court
-
Now Playing: How President Donald Trump won Florida in 2020 election
-
Now Playing: Ballot initiatives make history to state and local laws
-
Now Playing: A look at factors and trends that influenced election 2020 results
-
Now Playing: The states each candidate needs to win the presidency
-
Now Playing: All eyes on Michigan after election night
-
Now Playing: Update on Wisconsin’s vote count
-
Now Playing: Sarah McBride makes history as 1st transgender state senator
-
Now Playing: Will Trump, Biden presidential race end in legal battle?
-
Now Playing: Trump prematurely claims win in Georgia as votes continue to be counted
-
Now Playing: Pennsylvania official talks battle ahead in Trump, Biden race
-
Now Playing: What to watch as Biden, Trump race continues