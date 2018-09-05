Gina Haspel: 'I absolutely was an advocate' for destroying interrogation tapes

More
The nominee to be CIA director said she never watched the tapes but knew faces of CIA officers were visible in them.
0:31 | 05/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gina Haspel: 'I absolutely was an advocate' for destroying interrogation tapes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55045928,"title":"Gina Haspel: 'I absolutely was an advocate' for destroying interrogation tapes","duration":"0:31","description":"The nominee to be CIA director said she never watched the tapes but knew faces of CIA officers were visible in them.","url":"/Politics/video/gina-haspel-absolutely-advocate-destroying-interrogation-tapes-55045928","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.