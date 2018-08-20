Giuliani discusses Mueller investigation

Donald Trump's attorney Rudi Giuliani explained why it's dangerous to be interviewed by Robert Mueller, saying "truth isn't truth." ABC News' Arlette Saenz reports.
2:20 | 08/20/18

