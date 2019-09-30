Transcript for Giuliani subpoenaed by House Dems, former FBI agent talks whistleblower protection

Yeah. Every welcome to the briefing her mom Devin Dwyer of Washington great to have you with us today for some breaking news is the house Democrats get there impeachment inquiry of president trump formally. Under way this week the House Intelligence Committee has just announced this afternoon that they have issued a formal subpoena of the president's personal attorney. Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani is this at the center of that July 25 phone call president trump had. I was Ukraine's new president Giuliani. I've been directed in mentioned in that call by president trump to be his conduit for the ukrainians to investigate. Alleged misconduct by former foreign vice president Joseph Biden and his son hunter Brighton. In the Ukraine for more on this in Jordan fire chief our national correspondent Terry Moran Terry. And help us understand how significant this is to have a subpoena for documents not testimony just yet from the president's personal. Turn well the most important witnesses whose testimony in a way we already have as president truck. We have his words on their try to rough transcript of that phone call but Giuliani is the central witness. Outside of that conversation because president trump mentioned him several times to presents Lewinsky of Ukraine saying talked to Rudy Giuliani he will take care of this. Digging up dirt on the Biden stuff. So Giuliani. Is right in the middle of this and they want to know what was he instructed to do. They want him to produce documents around us who did he talked to in the state department of Justice Department we talked in the Ukrainian government. To get a picture of what this operation was like. Was this. Legitimate foreign policy mission was at shadow foreign foreign policy mission to benefit the president's personal political interest those are the questions that Rudy Giuliani. If he wants to play can answer and there's a lot of. Questions about what you just laid out Terry main ways he has himself Rudy Giuliani invoked the State Department. As giving him the charge to go into this business at the same time he talks a lot about being the president's. Personal attorney which are two very difference possibilities that's right and who is his client. He wants to rejected the subpoena by saying I have attorney client privilege because my client is the president United States at the same time as an organ of the State Department. We you can't. Claimed the attorney client privilege to be working for the government safe is your client. Is the and the government of the United States that if as we saw in his interview with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday he has all this alleged evidence of misconduct by the Biden's that he was pursuing in the Ukraine. A lot of people are also wondering why didn't you bring that evidence through the normal channels the Justice Department the FBI. Instead it does appear at least at this stage that he was sort of operating on his own freelancing for the president in the United States for the administration perhaps. Are to dig up dirt on his political right. And and may be that file was going not going to be a criminal file for referral to the Justice Department but an opposition research file. In the trump campaign could turn now that that remains to be seen there's one other problem that. That you Giuliani has here which is that the attorney client privilege let's say he wants to have claimed that that he wants to say he's the president's lawyer and not working for the government. It only covers confidential. Communications around the giving of legal advice not missions to a foreign country. If you are involved and a a legal matter and your my lawyer I can talk to you can't go tell anybody about it. If I'm gonna go down of the store to get your cup of coffee or ukrainians and dirt on the Biden's. That's. A privileged. So what to CD sent to achieve compliance we know that the committee has said if he doesn't comply no matter what he invokes whether it's attorney client privilege executive privilege they will considered obstruction. As part of their impeachment inquiry on. Big picture his conduct tear the president's conduct as well is starting to draw. I condemnation from not just Democrats from but from a growing number Republicans including now a former trump administration official Homeland Security advisor. Tom Bonser who was on ABC news on Sunday. Had this to say about what he's heard about president trump. Yeah I'm deeply disturbed by it as well on this entire mess has me frustrated George thanks for having me on. You and I both live through the impeachment of President Clinton. And saw how frustrating and dividing it can be and I've just spent two weeks overseas. And I'll tell you the whole world is watching this. It is a bad day in a bad week for this president for this country. If he is asking for political dirt on an opponent. A big deal terrier named Tom Bonser someone who has remained plugged in with this White House since he left it. And he is someone that that he has generally been a defender of president trump and in the months since he's lots in for him to come out. I'm to say he's deeply disturbed as the whistle blower says so many other White House officials were armed isn't a big deal. For the way it is especially if it echoes the feelings that they had a lot of people who support the president might have they might not have them out. Tom Bonser believed in doing what trump was trying is trying to do along the borders a Homeland Security guy so he believed. In president trumps efforts to strengthen security along the border he believed in. President trumps America first policies he's not somebody who's deep state he he believes in the mission that president trump assigned himself. And so for him to say when I look at it. It's it's very disturbing to me. Is the kind of thing that the president should worry about a lot for like minded people who had support its striking and he joins a list of. Republicans elected officials who in the past. 2448 hours have come out now raising concerns about the president's conduct all of these. Individuals on the screen have stopped short of calling for the president's impeachment of course. How that somebody like congressman Mike Turner of Ohio last week in the intelligence committee hearing says it's not okay. For president trump Denmark on the day of Nevada over the weekend since he actually supports an inquiry. Impeachment inquiry into the president to get the facts and of course Terry people like Mitt Romney Jeff flake will heard. Republicans who have long been critical of president trump even before this episode but it's it's it's significant to see this picture. Of Republicans turning to emerge it is. And it's not really about counting noses for the president's impeachment or removal from office it's about. Let's get the facts together that my hunch is my strong Hodges is a strong majorities pit opinion in the country. Americans like. To look at it make up their minds of themselves if present promising there's nothing to see her go away he's not gonna win without. And the Democrats that we got a we're gonna impeach an Arab American or that people wanna see because they realize the seriousness of of these charge and that transcript. Is very strong and very clear evidence that. That needs to be look at that they'll want to see the facts and that's one things we're hearing from some of these Republicans that will infuriate the president. But I think it matches what will be the majority mood in the country okay show us what happened. And that's why it's a risky for Democrats are you covered the Clinton impeachment you remember public opinion there sort of ebbs and flows people don't wanna see politics they want to see the facts and make up their own minds in fact. There's a new ABC news poll out your point Terry. Just this morning from not ABC news and get social partnership people as out there saying this doesn't really pass and pass the smell test today and 64%. Said that the president's conduct in their eyes is a serious problem. Abu some Americans are even going further than that a new Quinnipiac University poll of course all these just a snapshot of the moment. But just this afternoon came out shows us a surge in support for impeachment and removal. Top of the president obviously very premature to talk about that even give you knew that stage. Our own in the quinnipiac put that to to their national survey 47%. Of people Terry. Say now that they've they would support impeaching and removing the press. That. As you should the president be impeached which is essentially the indictment the removal is conviction at trial. And that kind of question phrasing it that way you prod gonna get people dividing into the teams besides that we are divided on. And I think the more racing questions did you want to hear more facts about it. I mean I'm ever right after the Muller reporters or was released a strong majority of Republicans. Said yes. We wanna see the full Mueller we want to read the report Joseph it was the best seller there for a little while not sure order went down the readership of the transcript of the Ukraine all transferred to hear this is essentially. It's easy it's very easy to read only five pages you can find an abcnews.com. We'll finally here. I agree to have Terry where this is we look ahead to this big week in Washington even though congress is on the House Intelligence Committee is holding hearings they are. Doing some depositions this week take a look at what's on deck if you tracking things at home on Wednesday. The committee behind closed doors we'll hear from the former Ukraine ambassador. Who was fired by president trumpet the center of this controversy on Thursday criminal court the administration's special envoy to that region he resigned. Late last week because of his involvement and all of this and then on Friday carried over to actually. Ask some questions of the inspector general of the intelligence community Michael Atkinson a trump appointee. Who is very central here because he's the man who are transmitted the whistle blower complaint processed it when it came in. And came up with that conclusion that it was credible. Right he was the first stop for the whistle blower and under the law Michael Atkinson as the inspector general Intelligence Committees post to see is it credible and visit urgent. He said yes he then went to his boss basically the Director of National Intelligence who then headed off the White House lawyers just part of those lawyers and they said you don't have to transmit it. To congress and was Michael Atkinson who said okay man I. Mary tell the congress. Merely the fact that there is such a complaint. And and just McGuire that the director of national tubs and yet we can tell that it exists and that's what started this they couldn't bury it. It because McGwire all allowed Atkinson who will be testifying later this week. To transmit the fact that a whistle blower complaint had been lodged against somebody very high in the administration and that's when people started pulling on that thread in congress. Around town as you turn and that will start and that whistle blower now on the center of all in hiding we don't know the identity of the whistle blower but president trump a short time ago. Recent questions about the whistle blowers say he's on a mission to find out who this person is tickle us. With the whistle blowers. Whistle. It was a blow. Reports things that were incorrect as you go and he's probably our if you. The statement and accused president of Ukraine. The man nice. Knew I was perfect. Perfect but he whistle blower reported it totally different states like the statement itself was not even been. I guess state that you could say we call made a call call was perfect. Wendy whistle blower what is he made Jerrold. Item here now with that former FBI agent ABC news captured or bagged Garrett who knows something about whistle blowers Fred great to see you. What is this whistle blower going through right now where you think this person has been now hold off and secured think. So this whistle blowers life will never be the same again as soon as the reality of being whistle blower. You know have have been ostracized it worked maybe maybe not because who knows have been driven out work for example maybe maybe it's just it really depends on how many people actually know who the spur business. But if they're not at work. Where are they where's their family. Do they need protection you know all of these sayings fall into in my view a bit of a gray area because it's like. It isn't like someone is is accused of a crime you have a clear cut situation with the FBI or some other. Law enforcement agencies looking at this that's usually an internal investigation. And so you know word is the security fault does it fall if this person works at the CIA. Does it fall in their security apparatus. To protect him or her. And their family and remains to be sick and how much does the president's she shining the spotlight on this with support saying I want to find out who this person has I want to meet with this person face to face. As I make it more complicated more dangerous for them whistle blower do you think well it any discussion that sort of raises the profile. Of the whistle blower and in particular in a way that's not positive. Is bad you know the whole idea of the whistle blower program is for people to come forward. What's wrong doing. You know a lot of this in other cases obviously it's and a fraud and other areas of the government this is a whole different animal with a point dean. He still want to encourage people comments like that. Discourage people they become fearful. Maybe the president is trying to do that actually he doesn't want people as it. Senator that's actually what it was divorce attorney entered a conscious and on Twitter short time ago I was put up the tweet he's as the Intel community whistle blower. Is entitled as your same bred to an anonymity. Law and policy support this the individual is not to be retaliated against doing so. That is a violation of federal law does seem attorney for the will support said over the weekend that. Some people are calling for 50000. Dollar bounty to Al the identity of this person who. Since this is serious distress and I will tell you that other whistle blowers have experience this not to may be this degree because this is such a high profile situation. But it it it creates hard feelings in in if you believe or are backer of the president he may fall into a camp where this is not legitimate and their lives. You think this person knew coming forward as a seasoned intelligence official. That this would be a career Ender effectively do you think they noon do most. In law enforcement most officials know that if they themselves are going to be whistle blower they know the system that this is such a high stakes move when you're speaking truth to power like that. I think the answer is yes because if you look at the complaint. You to send detailed and clear the clarity. What this person knew and didn't. And and what steps he or she went through to corroborate the information. It's clear to me this person is that they were basically walking. Out a law on appear and may not be able to walk back at any point that there life would be different. Different and dangerous we understand he's under secure number gear thinks so much for coming in brouder ABC news contributor former FBI agent appreciate your Brad. I'm meanwhile now of the president's former our Homeland Security advisor national security advisor John Bolton today is speaking out for the first time someone who had. His hand in the effort in the phone call with Ukrainian president also now talking. About North Korea I wanna bring in our State Department reporter a Connor Finnegan for little more on this Connor because. John Bolton today. I didn't mince words when he made his first public comments on the trump administration since leaving. He says essentially the president's North Korea policy has failed. DeVon it was really a stunning rebuke of president Trump's foreign policy. On North Korea by his longest serving national security advisor a man who was with him for over a year and a half. You said as he said in job opens its first public remarks today since his ouster from the White House. He really went key spite keys to challenged the very in the very heart of Trump's. Engagement with Kim Jung and in this idea that Trump's personal diplomacy with the young North Korean leader. Could ultimately bring about the end of their nuclear missile program. In particularly and he said that Kim Jong-un has not made that strategic decision to give up that nuclear weapons program and no convincing him will change that. He also challenged president trump for the repeated ballistic missile testing. The North Korea has done for months now since is second summit in Hanoi Vietnam. The north Koreans have conducted several ballistic missile test and prison term has really dismissed them but she John Bolton said today that dismissing them. His ball dangerous it undermines US foreign policy here it undermines the united nations Security Council. Resolutions that are in place and it allows the north Koreans to continue to enhance their missile program in the nuclear weapons program. You know that we've known for a long time that John Bolton has oppose these talks. The two really hear him in public challenge president trump and all this was a stunning development today. Yeah a stunning headline there are some somewhat of a sleeper story because remember the fanfare on the summits but today the former national security advisor John Bolton saying the North Korea is a grave. And growing threat in spite of the president's work on Afrikaner thanks for checking in with us are caught our -- today appreciate you coming on. A moving on now to another startling headline today here in the brief hearing this one from an ABC news investigation nearly 30000. Children. Under the age of ten have been arrested. In the United States since 2013. That fact. Uncovered buyer on bill Hutchinson joins me now from New York bill that this is something of an eye Popper a lot of people. Trying to figure out why children under ten so many. It would be arrested in this country what why is this happening what did you find. Well are we found several reasons where Devin one in particular areas that. More and more police officers are being employed by schools in light of all the mass shootings that are going on so we have. Thousands of police officers in schools many of these police departments don't have training. And how to handle kids with disciplinary problems. And some of the schools are using these officers to help them with how to discipline our how discipline children. It and kill you found that in these numbers are striking eight particularly in comparison to other. Major western countries. Were very few children. Under the age of ten are are put rabbits would be contrast there was was telling. Yeah some months countries such is great Britain and Scotland have age limits on when they can arrest kids. In this country it's all over the map some some states have laws. In which children eleven years old and above can be arrested. Other states many other states I think there was like 24 states we counted. Have no rules for. The age of children to be arrested so you can arresting kid in kindergarten. And an NB LU also found here as with the rest of the criminal justice system in this country stories that we've been calmer covering over the past many months. The disproportional. Impact. On people of color in this country when it comes to this policy and you found in this case as well so many different give us a couple anecdotes. That you uncovered of of kids African American kids doing really innocent. Activities. They'd end up getting arrested because simply because they're black. Oh sure we found there is a kid in Michigan that we reported on. In which she was playing dodge ball on his playground and hit a kid in the face with the ball he got arrested for aggravated assault lately the charges were eventually dropped. But his mother claimed that he was arrested because he was a black child. Another kid down in Miami was arrested after he disobeyed. School instructor to not play with his food in the school cafeteria. That ended up in a scuffle with the us with the school. Staffer and he ended up in handcuffs and going to. Juvenile detention centers so. These are the types of cases. That normally. Kid would go to the principal's office and get disciplined but now they're being placed in handcuffs. Missed it is startling stopped a great read great reporting bill Hutchinson you can you can catch that an abcnews.com. Again quite to have my nearly 30000 American children under age of ten. I have been arrested since Torre thirteen or thinks to bill moving on now to major story developing out of California today democratic governor Gavin Newsom. Signing into law a new bill. That would allow college athletes in that state to hire agents and make money from endorsements it's a first in the country. Here's Gavin Newsom announcing the change. Governor as you've been that now. Getting ready to sign his bill who's been a big is up in have you had. In CIA have you at school president boosters hope president who's been calling you felt close husband that this is that they don't have it. Please don't even outsourced the phone call us what do they sent what the hell you doing destroying college sports. Whiting and destroy women and they all think this is the end of title nine there saying you destroying the purity. Of amateurism. Not once. Did they talk about the needs of these kids when they even listen to you your will they listen to the other going after assignments and what. The power arrangement. Or there was governor Gavin Newsom make in the news there on HBO's show. The unhinged and let's bring in Aaron ABC ESPN's Ryan Smith on the phone Ryan what do you make in this it's a good thing. For college sports or a bad things. I think it's probably the biggest domino to fall in the fight to paid players in college sports. Because essentially accordion case entire history over century the idea has been if you're an amateur you're not allowed to receive competition of any content that despite the fact. At the end game made over a billion dollars in revenue last year that coaches and many others make millions year. And yet you've got kids playing sports and basically having to spend most of their lives pleas court in college but not receiving a dime to do it not being able to. Visit their families or bring their families. To get pretty bent to receive an apparent trouble don't do the kinds of things that student athletes have been fighting port I think this decision. And what it means for California school called it a major ripple effect. Across college sports. And the NCAA ride today said that actually would could potentially cause a fracture. Within me and the NCAA did patchwork of state laws now it's perhaps some schools getting out of the league I mean. What do you see as the fallout from this in the next year. Get that Tuesday a couple of central facts here first public doesn't go into effect until 120 selected Ian TA a lot of time the vacancy fracture. Try to repair that fracture what they're talking about it that applied only to California schools giving. Student athletes the right to make money off their name likeness and image higher speaking to do endorsements without him getting in trouble with the NCA. So what they're saying is well if you do in California you don't go to another school you've got a disconnect between California and all the other schools they at once. Threatened to throw California school out. Of their program out of their championships. If in fact this goes forward because you can look at my coach's perspective Natick coach at Alabama might say why don't have the same. Recruiting I don't have the same ability to bring a kid and here I can't let them do that cut a deal in Alabama but he concluding California. So back I think part of what they're talking about. I think the problem with that eerie it. That they have a chance to try to address this now but they're still pushing back on it. Even though it seemed like this train is moving they're gonna try. To get something done on the federal level sort of all schools but right now this is something the NT eight going to have to figure out because the California schools. For two powerful anti sizable two important. We try to remove from some of the championship contest that the NCAA apps. That's kept fascinating development Ryan Smith that with ESPN ABC news thank you so much Ryan has Ryan pointed out this cause and effect in 20/20 trees a limited time. They're for the schools and lead to figure this out of course I misspoke earlier that announcement was made by the governor and HBO's. The un interrupted programs finally today a remarkable story here in the brief your move involving one of the US army's. Elite parachutists. ABC news I got an exclusive interview with an army golden Knight who skirted death. In an accident earlier this year jumping out of the plane now has bounced back to life wants to do it again are losers Moroccan. I hear she traveled down to four for an hour brown for dragon jumped in met with these guys that are Martha Raddatz at tell me what the story this person. It's a chunk out of the plane. Tragic accident. And now wants to go back to jumping. The soldier is part of the golden knights that the army's elite parachute team and really DeVon I think the two words I think of the soldier resiliency and passion. On this accident with in February they were giving a low altitude night jumped. And they shoot collided those can be coming together they started spinning essentially 2500. Feet. In the ground remarkable that the two manner even alive and the one we spoke to is sergeant first class Richard. Young he is recovering Philip for pride and dissing you a sense of how scary this life he was in a medically induced coma my court two months. And I want you to listen to what his wife had to say about those moments when he was doing so portly. You know I know him and O'Leary said he wasn't gonna make it through first retreat he did so you know what's what's give him. Him a chance you know have faith in him in. So it lives. It was just pretty much knowing him in the kind of person he is and how lake dedicated he is how much he loves his children and his family in the I couldn't really imagine him not making. Because. Yeah I'm really really emotionally Bruins did do Hebert and broke. So many bones in his body lacerations to every major internal power in you can hear how emotional the white trainer is with our Martha Raddatz. And then what we were able to go and see with his recovery physical therapy that happening at Fort Bragg all these months later he is walking again. With a cane and it's just been a remarkable experience to watch him on the bike doing these complex moves in his physical therapy class. And it will be much more China had but I think what shocked all of us when we were down they are meeting him in. What he said to Martha when she adds what he wants to do again to lift the baton. I can't wait jump out of a plane again once he used you get that that first catcher freefall. You'd you just want to get back to it. So. I will definitely be back in the year yen might not be is a cool night. Because unfortunately. Now medically a I don't meet the requirements to stay in the army. It's very humid better. And then minutes acre retirement and go hang out and spend time my kids in my life. Harry catalog. His wife's reaction to that when he wants to fly again our salute. That's a sergeant first class Richard young and all the army gold knights are thanks to Elizabeth McLaughlin. And Martha Raddatz for bringing us that story I'm Devin Dwyer in Washington thanks so much for watching us your work. I hear on ABC news live in the briefing room every day 3:30 PM eastern time replayed at 530 and 630. Zero check your tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.