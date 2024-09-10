Gold Star father endorses Kamala Harris

Khizr Khan, father of a slain Muslim U.S. Army captain, gained national attention when he critiqued Donald Trump’s treatment of Muslims and other minorities. He joins ABC News ahead of the debate.

September 10, 2024

