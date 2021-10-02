Transcript for Former GOP congressman on impeachment trial

They're now has done a rebel named former Republican congressman from Virginia. Congressman Roman thanks for being here areas seventeen Republicans need to vote against child for a conviction. All six voted that the trial was unconstitutional yesterday so is this a done deal. Yes it's a done deal I mean there's there's not going to be impeachment I think a lot of this is really simple and I want to break this down is that. The reason of the senators are voting the way that they are the house stood in the way that they did during impeachment is because they're voters are telling them to. And that's that's a base punish have been talking about his at this disinformation or this. There's this anger. As some of pesticides that in the GOP you're within the Republican base. That senators Republicans and those who look at politics is a career reacting to this in the way that's that's pretty predictable and there's no reason for them to watch this is no reason them to be engaged because they know how they're gonna vote. And they believe that there that's how many reelected and and it's it's a sad state of affairs but that's politics but it. If you take away the moral issues that are that are heinous should be take away to purchase information siege that allegedly capital seems months and months. Ridiculous conspiracy theories and influencers like president from pushing those conspiracy theories at all is back to. Will they get voted back in office and and that there's just the reality of it. I mean that sent a Republican senator Doug Cass he switched his vote to support the proceedings so. Could some senators still be swayed. I think so you know I thought a couple more what I you know I thought they impeachment vote would be between 56 and two. For conviction but did you see you at the center Cassidy after that he was condemned by state party were and immediately after that and he's always gone on with Lindsey Graham and Jim Scott. There under the censure. Threats now. In any particular defended president trumpets as they voted to certify the electors are going to be centers and this is what you have chip is grassroots for the little Stalin's in the committees that are holding elected representatives hot. Hostage for their vote based object they're gonna lose supporter made people get really mad that on Twitter. Menem's in hosts are cats sleep disorder true. Or the Getty yelled in our committee meetings but it and he yelled at thing to look into their communities. I think there's a lot of fear. I think right now in some politicians I think it's a synonym for fear they could be looked it up Webster's today. Politician would equal fear it's very difficult to find people right now we're willing to stand but seeing senator Cassie gave me some hope. Some Republicans called Bruce casters opening statement yesterday. A disaster what do you make of the overall arguments from the defense so far and what do you think they need to do today. Tough argument I heard you talk about coordination earlier that was actually a pretty cool are very brilliant thing to bring up is. Did president trump coordinating in this and here's a day here's here's what's easy to prove from the disinformation side. If you look at Twitter FaceBook are social media as a coordinating function. And you see him sort of saying the same thing and other people are good rattling people love this also always that it made by the way you know always backed Obama game. And that conspiracy in the started from the dark corners of Internet. All the way to Mike Flynt in June when he took the oath from where we go when we go off that in July and August president from started to scream about stop this to that point the election being stolen. Did him spreading rumors about. He actually be treated and Joseph Biden killed seal team six and sounded line had a body double. You can go all the way back and look at all these social media processing is that coordination. And I would humbly submit that's a bearish strong case. Thirty impeached for managers to make is that listen. If you're about running up individuals of coordination you're using disinformation conspiracy theories you're spouting and even about the meeting ability systems and all this. And then you culminated with a speech on January 6. And you tweeted to twenty boarded vice president Tennessee's do the right thing while the senate. It is being sacked for a while while the capital's been sacked that's a strong arguments it's going to be very difficult for the defense to come over that timeline of the best. And all that disinformation that was spewed out and president trumping one of the major influencers for that. And Denver we're out of time but I want to ask you very quickly you voted against the first impeachment of president trouble you in congress you said then Democrats were weaponized thing. Impeachment what do you think now. You know I gotta tell you you know that first of people think it's a little bit mutually exclusive but this is a weaponized and impeachment when the facts of this specific and star and you know that's run out on this right now is that this impeachment needs that current former Republican congressman Dan curriculum and thank you thank you.

