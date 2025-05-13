GOP congressman on Trump’s plan to lift sanctions on Syria: ‘It’s the right move’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Rep. Marlin Stutzman of Indiana about President Trump’s first foreign trip of his second term and his plans to meet with Syria’s new president and other leaders.

May 13, 2025

