GOP infighting threatens Trump's legislative package

A growing number of House Republicans -- from moderates to hardliners -- threaten to undercut the package’s momentum ahead of an expected vote late next week.

May 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live