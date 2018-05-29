Transcript for GOP lawmaker to retire: 'I'm an alcoholic'

The Virginia Republican congressman Thomas Garrett has opened up about a very personal battle with alcoholism. Garrett has announced that he will not run for a second term so he can focus on recovery and his family. The 46 year old member of the conservative freedom caucus was facing a stiff challenge from his democratic opponent. Garrett by the ways a 48 Republican this year to retire or announce they will not seek re election.

