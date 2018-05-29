GOP lawmaker to retire: 'I'm an alcoholic'

More
In a tearful video statement, Rep. Tom Garrett, R-Va., announced he will not seek reelection, citing alcoholism and his desire to seek treatment.
0:24 | 05/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for GOP lawmaker to retire: 'I'm an alcoholic'
The Virginia Republican congressman Thomas Garrett has opened up about a very personal battle with alcoholism. Garrett has announced that he will not run for a second term so he can focus on recovery and his family. The 46 year old member of the conservative freedom caucus was facing a stiff challenge from his democratic opponent. Garrett by the ways a 48 Republican this year to retire or announce they will not seek re election.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55507609,"title":"GOP lawmaker to retire: 'I'm an alcoholic'","duration":"0:24","description":"In a tearful video statement, Rep. Tom Garrett, R-Va., announced he will not seek reelection, citing alcoholism and his desire to seek treatment.","url":"/Politics/video/gop-lawmaker-retire-im-alcoholic-55507609","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.