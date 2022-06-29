GOP misses out on predicted 'red wave' as Democrats overperform in midterms

Former Reps. Joe Crowley, D-New York; and Tom Graves, R-Georgia, discuss the latest on the midterm election results.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live