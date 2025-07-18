GOP Rep. William Timmons discusses historic crypto bill

ABC News’ Morgan Norwood is joined by House Committee on Financial Services member Rep. William Timmons (R- S.C.) to discuss the newly signed law that would govern cryptocurrencies.

July 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live