GOP Sen. Lankford defends Trump spending bill amid growing criticism

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) discusses the Trump administration’s "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" with ABC News’ Linsey Davis, calling it “pretty straightforward” as the bill heads to the Senate.

June 3, 2025

