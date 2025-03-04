GOP Sen. Schmitt on Trump’s tariffs

As Trump’s tariffs are expected to raise everyday costs for Americans, Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri said that controlling government spending and energy policy could bring prices down.

March 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live