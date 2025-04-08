GOP showing ‘cowardice’ on tariffs: Democratic whip

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., says “Republicans are nowhere to be found” when it comes to trying to rein in President Donald Trump’s authority to impose tariffs.

April 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live