Transcript for Gordon Sondland testifies there was a quid pro quo

Our want to bring in Pierre Thomas our Chief Justice correspondent and throughout the day today here we saw Democrats hammering. Ambassador song when essentially. Questioning his forthcoming this questioning whether he was being truthful at one point asking how he really didn't realize blue re small Mitt. A blight investigation. Tom they clearly were very skeptical that. Silent could not put two and two together and get the notion that charisma meant to bite us. They just war environment they kept pressing on on it he just said that he did not. Connect those two until much later in the process until actually right after he was made aware of the phone call between president trump. And the president. The Ukraine's let's keep the newly the new president. But Tom here's something that. Really struck me about. So much was made about what the president set to silent and early September explaining no quid pro quo. Here's some facts were viewers on August 12 is when the whistle blower complaint was file. The White House is aware by no later than argues fourteen. So by the time the president explained in volunteers to someone in September that there was no quid pro quo he likely knew he was under scrutiny. So that's a really key point in our view Angeles or should know. Let's definitely a key point the timeline to appear explain to our viewers how. You know there were some shots taken at someone as well because he's sort of how to amend his testimony he had to be reminded of certain facts over what happened over the last six months. Well I and first remember what in his first deposition he did not make the case that there was a quid pro quo. And then in week when he admitted that he'd made clear that there was a quid pro quo. So that's why you saw that very fired. If fiery exchange with the congressman. Who who basically accuse him saying that your memory got better as other witnesses came forth and gave additional details including about this phone car with the president. The day after the car with a Lynn ski on this would bit a bit would have been July 26. Where he's in the cafe in key and he's talking to the president and the president in that phone call according to those witnesses. Raise the issue of investigations.

