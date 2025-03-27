Gov. Tim Walz, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke holding town hall tonight in Texas

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke discuss the town hall they are holding Thursday night in Fort Bend County, Texas.

March 27, 2025

