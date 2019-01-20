Transcript for Government shutdown enters 5th week

As the government shut down moves into its fifth week president trump offering what he called eight reasonable compromise. Extending protections for some undocumented immigrants. This extension will give them access to work permits. Social Security numbers and protection. From deportation. Most importantly. But not budging on his five point seven billion dollar request for a border wall. This is not a 2000 mile concrete structure from sea to sea. These are steel barriers in high a priority locations. Some hardline conservatives critical of the president's offer are calling it amnesty for the president firing back on Twitter writing amnesty is not part of my offer it is a three year extension of daka amnesty will be used only on a much bigger deal. The fact they say three years just for dock that. Just shows that he's not serious and he doesn't actually care about moving the country for Republican senator James Lankford said it's absurd to keep dragging this on. The best thing we can do is solve the few elements were read do have common ground on. Get those resolved get the government back open some people are actually getting checks again. And the democratic chairman of the house homeland security committee. Said he would not rule out wall in certain instances the notion that we can't have Barre areas. Is just something that's not true. But again Moffitt you have to have a plane and in the plan that the president initially started it is not where he is now. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell who has previously refused to bring other bills to the floor to reopen the government says he will bring the president's proposal to a vote on Tuesday Lana Zack ABC news Washington.

