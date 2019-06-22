Now Playing: One-on-one with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock

Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Gov. Steve Bullock

Now Playing: President Trump reverses on Iran strike

Now Playing: ICE director on Trump's deportation raids promise

Now Playing: George Will says Nancy Pelosi is 'the one vote that matters' regarding impeachment

Now Playing: Warren leads in poll if this is discounted

Now Playing: Biden campaigns in South Carolina amid criticism

Now Playing: Trump calls off military strike against Iran

Now Playing: What's at stake in US-Iran conflict

Now Playing: Flights restricted near Iran drone strike

Now Playing: Trump ordered Iran strike, reversed course

Now Playing: Trump faces division on how to handle Iran

Now Playing: Iran shot down an unarmed and unmanned US drone: Officials

Now Playing: Biden: 'Not a racist bone in my body'

Now Playing: The shootdown showdown between US and Iran

Now Playing: Stunning twist in Navy SEAL trial

Now Playing: The shootdown showdown between US and Iran

Now Playing: Rust belt representative on his 2020 campaign for presidency

Now Playing: Trump says Iran attack on US Navy drone 'big mistake'