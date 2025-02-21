Growing backlash over DOGE's cuts and thousands of federal worker layoffs

The Pentagon has temporarily delayed mass layoffs of thousands of probationary employees as they continue to review the potential impacts on readiness, officials told ABC News.

February 21, 2025

